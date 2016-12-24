Lady Bison Stop DuBois 52-45

HYDE – The Clearfield Area High School girls basketball team gave head coach Joey Castagnolo an early Christmas present Friday night, defeating the Lady Beavers of DuBois 52-45 on the Lady Bison home court.

Castagnolo talked about his team and how they played, saying, “I thought we played well in the game for three and a half quarters. And we weren’t used to that situation, being ahead like that. But we did what we had to do to win.”

Clearfield led the entire game and had a 38-24 advantage with 5:02 to play in the third quarter but squandered that edge as DuBois made it 44-40, trailing by only four with 6:39 to play.

The Lady Bison jumped out to a 16-10 lead after the first quarter behind sophomore Alayna Ryan’s six points.

Outscoring DuBois in the second frame, 18-14, enabled the Bison to have a double digit lead going into the break at 34-24.

As mentioned earlier, the Lady Bison took its biggest lead of the night, 38-24, early in the third and then saw DuBois whittle the 14 point deficit down to just eight after three quarters, 44-36.

And when Ashley Hallowell opened the fourth with a bucket, the Lady Beavers came to within six of Clearfield, 44-38.

That was followed by DuBois senior Laura Fatula hitting two free throws with 6:39 remaining to bring DuBois to within four points, 44-40.

Clearfield maintained its poise though, and scored the next six points to go back in front by 10 tallies, 50-40 at the 3:30 mark of the final stanza.

It was Ryan with a basket, Niki Chew with two free throws and Ally Lindstrom with a bucket that netted those critical six points.

The Lady Beavers, now 0-5, did end the game on a 5-2 run, but not enough to pull out a victory.

Ryan lead all scorers on the night with 19, followed by 12 from Nikki Brossard and 11 from Lindstrom.

The Lady Beavers also had three girls in double figures paced by 14 from Hallowell, 13 from Fatula and another 11 by Chelsea DeSalve.

Castagnolo ended with, “DuBois is a very scrappy team and they played hard the entire game. And we are just like that, scrappy and run the floor hard.”

DuBois won the junior varsity game by a score of 29-19.

Clearfield (3-4) entertains Curwensville on Wednesday December 28 starting with the JV game at 6 pm and the varsity to immediately follow.

Listen to the Clearfield – Curwensville girls basketball contest on WOKW-FM, 102.9, starting with the pre-game show at approximately 7:15 pm.

SCORE BY QUARTERS:

DUBOIS 10 14 12 9 45

CLEARFIELD 16 18 10 8 52

DUBOIS – 45

Laura Fatula 4 4-4 13, Abby Kirk 0 0-0 0, Sarah Snyder 2 0-0 5, Chelsea DeSalve 4 0-0 11, Ashley Hallowell 6 2-8 14, Maddie Smith 0 0-0 0, Morgan Henry 1 0-0 2, TOTALS – 17 6-16 45

CLEARFIELD – 52

Niki Chew 1 2-2 4, Brooke Cline 3 0-2 6, Alayna Ryan 9 0-1 19, Nikki Brossard 3 6-6 12, Ally Lindstrom 4 1-6 11, Karlie Gisewhite 0 0-0 0, Alyssa Serena 0 0-0 0, Tesa Miller 0 0-0 0, TOTALS – 20 9-17 52

THREE-POINTERS: DeSalve 3, Fatula, Snyder, Lindstrom 2, Ryan

OFFICIALS: Timothy Height, Larry Stitt, James Klausman

