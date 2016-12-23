Rubly Pleads Guilty to Making Meth

CLEARFIELD – A Clearfield man accused of making methamphetamine in a Clearfield apartment pleaded guilty Thursday during sentencing court.

Larry Ray Rubly, Jr., 44, pleaded guilty to an ungraded felony count of possession of red phosphorous with intent to manufacture a controlled substance. He was sentenced by Judge Paul E. Cherry to 12 months less one day to two years less one day in the county jail and three years consecutive probation.

Prior to sentencing, his attorney, Joseph Ryan, asked Cherry for a county sentence. He pointed out that Rubly has credit for 14 months in jail already. He said Rubly has done well at the jail, and asked Cherry to give him a chance to prove he’s changed.

The charges stem from an incident Aug. 20, 2015 in Lawrence Township when a state parole officer checking on a parolee found multiple items used for the manufacture of methamphetamines.

In March, his co-defendant, Mandy Joann Rubly, 30, pleaded guilty to an ungraded felony count of criminal conspiracy/possession of red phosphorus with intent to manufacture a controlled substance. Cherry sentenced her to two years probation.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, the state parole officer was conducting a visit on Larry Rubly at a Lawrence Park Village apartment. Mandy Rubly let the officers in and showed them where Larry Rubly was located.

When they saw him he was trying to stick himself with a needle in the leg area. As an officer handcuffed him, Larry Rubly discarded the needle.

It was while they were searching for the needle that they found several suspicious items. Based on the observations of the officers, they determined there was the possibility of an active meth lab in the apartment.

Police spoke to the renter of that unit and received permission to search it. The area was evacuated.

When Mandy Rubly spoke to police she denied any knowledge of Larry Rubly making methamphetamine products. Eventually she did admit to seeing a bottle with a brown liquid in it.

She said she confronted him about it and he told her he had urinated in the bottle. She did admit to purchasing decongestants but denied purchasing them for Larry Rubly to make methamphetamine.

Police found drain cleaner, lighter fluid, a coffee pot with residue, bottles with residue, packets of decongestants, muriatic acid, a grocery bag with used methamphetamine making materials, containers with residue, lithium batteries, plastic tubing and plastic baggies in the apartment.