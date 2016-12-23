Oscar: Chelsea midfielder to join Chinese Super League club Shanghai SIPG

Oscar will become the latest player to join the Chinese Super League revolution, after Chelsea confirmed its midfielder will sign for Shanghai SIPG in January.

The Premier League club is set to receive a reported transfer fee of £60 million ($74 million) for the 25-year-old, more than double the £25 million it paid Brazilian club Internacional for his services in 2012.

“We thank Oscar for his wonderful service and wish him the very best of luck for the future,” Chelsea said in a statement on its website.

“Skilful and tenacious, Oscar has been highly regarded by fans, players and staff during his time as a Blue, scoring 38 times from 203 Chelsea appearances.”

In his four-and-a-half years at the club, Oscar lifted the Premier League, League Cup and Europa League, while twice winning Chelsea’s Goal of the Season award.

Oscar will join up with former Chelsea boss Andre Villas-Boas — now manager at Shanghai SIPG — and compatriot Hulk, who signed for the club in June for a then Asian record fee of $61 million.

The Brazilian will move to Shangai on January 1 and earn a reported $491,000-a-week, making him one of the world’s highest paid players.