Now Accepting Nominations for Volunteer Service Award

Do you know an outstanding volunteer in the community that deserves recognition?

It is about that time of year again to nominate individuals for the President’s Volunteer Service Award (PVSA).

Headwaters Charitable Trust (HWCT) is teaming up with the corporation for National and Community Service to administer these awards to worthy citizens in the PA wilds region.

PSVA recognizes citizens who have achieved certain numbers of service hours over a 12-month period or cumulative hours over their lifetime.

The awards are offered in multiple levels and are designed to recognize each milestone of service achievement.

The levels include bronze, silver, gold and the highest of honors, Presidents Lifetime Award for those who have contributed 4,000 hours of service in their lifetime.

Along with the ultimate honor of presidential recognition, recipients will receive a personalized certificate, an official pin, medallion or coin and a congratulatory letter from the president of the United States

Last year, HWCT recognized nine recipients and honored their achievements on Martin Luther King Day.

A similar event will take place this year on MLK Day, Monday, Jan. 16, 2017. This day was formerly recognized as a “day of service” by the Mayor of St. Marys, Robert Howard.

If you know a citizen that meets the requirements of the award, visit online at www.hwct.org or you may contact Bri Pursley at 540-292-5630 or bripursley@hwct.org.

The deadline for nominations is Jan. 15, 2017.