Clearfield Grapplers Get to .500 On Season

HYDE — The Clearfield Bison wrestling team easily took care of the Punxsy Chucks on Thursday night for their second win of the week to get to .500 heading in to the Christmas and New Year’s break at 2-2.

Unlike Tuesday night’s victory over the Central Dragons, the Bison wrestlers got out to the early lead and never looked back.

Sophomore Cole Smay (2-3) received his second forfeit of the week when the match started at 120, giving the Bison a 6-0 lead that they would never relinquish against the winless Chucks (0-3).

At 126 Bison junior Matt Ryan (6-4) was only up 2-0 after one period and 5-0 after two periods, but totally dominated the third with three takedowns and a three-point nearfall to earn his sixth win of the year, second on the team, in his 14-3 major decision over Jake Skarbek.

The Chucks forfeited to Jude Pallo at 132, enabling the Bison sophomore to even his record at 3-3 after a slow start to the season.

Down 16-0, the visitors picked up their first points on the night when Caleb Bender got a first period fall over junior Quentin Edwards (0-5) at 138.

After facing some really tough upperclassmen to start his varsity career, Bison sophomore Caleb Freeland (1-3) picked up his first win in grand fashion – a 13 second pin against Zach May to get the Bison lead back to 16 points, 22-6.

Hunter Wright (5-5) found himself in a tight match at 152 against Punxsutawney’s Stone Smith. Smith garnered the opening takedown in the first period, and then the two traded reverses four times over the next period and a half. But when Wright got his second reversal he also locked up a cradle to end Smith’s night with only a second to go in the second period – upping the Bison lead to 28-6.

At 160 and 170, the Morgan twins continued their strong week with Thayne (3-1) notching a 47 second fall over Connor Giavedoni and Zane (2-2) receiving a forfeit to up the lead to 40-6.

Senior 182 pounder Steven Sawyer (2-4) then made the inevitable team win official with his 6-4 win over John Mark Miller.

Bumping up to 195, undefeated junior Luke McGonigal (8-0) notched six first period takedowns and then

pinned Jacob Schuckers 12 seconds in to the second period to give the Bisons their biggest lead of the night – 49 to 6.

The Chucks made the score somewhat respectable when their 220 and 285 pounders picked up falls over Hunter Bumbarger (4-4) and Avery Gisewhite (4-4) to make it 49-18 when the match turned the corner for the final bouts of the night.

At 106, freshman Peyton Smay (2-3) continued his strong week by breaking open a tight 2-0 lead after one period with six takedowns over the final two periods to pick up a major decision over Jacob Good 18-6.

The final score was set at 59-18 when Punxsy had no one to send out against Kyler Rosinsky (2-2) at 113.

The Bison will now be on break until January 4 when they travel to Spring Mills to take on the Penns Valley Rams in Mountain league action.