Unbeaten Lady Eagles Fly Past Lady Bison 65-47

TYRONE — Led by two-time Mountain League Most Valuable Player Kasey Engle, the Tyrone Lady Eagles remained undefeated with a 65-47 victory over Clearfield in girls basketball action Wednesday night.

The 5-7 senior point guard, a Shippensburg University of Pennsylvania recruit who surpassed 1,000 points early last season, did most of her damage from outside with four three-pointers among her 23 points.

She scored 11 in the second quarter when the Lady Eagles capitalized on several of Clearfield’s 20 first-half turnovers to take control with an 18-4 run after Lady Bison Nikki Brossard had knotted the count at 10-10.

The spread was 37-18 at halftime and reached 25 at 57-32 early in the fourth quarter before Clearfield (2-4, 1-3 ML) closed it out with a 15-8 run.

Alayna Ryan topped the Lady Bison with 18 points, and Brossard added a career-high 12, mostly on putbacks.

“I’m proud of my kids,” Clearfield coach Joey Castagnolo said. “I thought they played with a lot of intensity and a lot of focus, so some good things came out of this game.

“I told them Tyrone is the best team in the league and let’s use this as a building block, go from here and start winning some ball games.”

Emily Lehman joined Engle in double figures with 14 points for the Lady Eagles, who shared the 2015-16 Mountain League title with Penns Valley after claiming the previous two outright.

The Lady Bison return to their home hardwood Friday to take on DuBois (0-4) in a non-league game.

CLEARFIELD — 47

Nikki Brossard 6 0-1 12, Niki Chew 1 0-0 2, Brooke Cline 1 1-2 3, Alayna Ryan 8 2-5 18, Ally Lindstrom 2 5-8 9, Tesa Miller 1 1-2 3, Alexis Clark 0 0-0 0, Karlie Gisewhite 0 0-0 0, McClain Alt 0 0-0 0. TOTALS: 19 9-18 47.

TYRONE — 65

Kasey Engle 6 5-6 23, Alexis Cannistraci 4 0-0 9, Kelsey Johnson 2 0-0 4, Sydney Shaw 3 0-0 7, Emily Lehman 5 4-7 14, Payton Wagner 0 2-2 2, Cherah Mountz 0 0-0 0, Bobbi Miller 0 1-2 1, Mia Kosoglow 2 0-0 4, Brooke Welsh 0 0-0 0, Reilly Ronan 0 1-2 1, Diana Conrad 1 0-0 2. TOTALS: 23 13-19 65.

Three-Point Field Goals – Tyrone 6 (Engle 4, Cannistraci 1, Shaw 1).

Score by Quarters

Clearfield 8 10 12 17 – 47

Tyrone 10 27 12 16 – 65

Lady Bison Scoreboard: