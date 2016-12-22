Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip postpone Christmas trip due to ‘colds’

All eyes are on Buckingham Palace to see if Queen Elizabeth and her husband Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, will take the train Thursday to their country home in Sandringham for their annual Christmas break amid speculation about their health.

The royal couple abruptly canceled plans to travel to Sandringham House in Norfolk on Wednesday because they were both suffering from colds.

The Queen, 90, and her husband Prince Philip who is 95, had been due to catch a morning train from London King’s Cross to King’s Lynn for their traditional winter holiday, but failed to turn up.

Buckingham Palace later issued a statement saying the royal couple had “heavy colds” and decided it would be best to postpone their trip.

This led to speculation about the health of one or both, even though they had been well when they hosted a family lunch for their children and grandchildren at the palace on Tuesday.

Prince Philip recently joked he hasn’t had the flu for 40 years.

The palace has not issued any further statement as to whether the couple will take the train to Norfolk, in eastern England, later Friday or Saturday.

“They consider the Queen’s visits to Sandringham a private matter so they don’t give statements about them, so it is perfectly normal for there to no comment,” said CNN’s London Correspondent Max Foster who is at the palace.

Media have gathered outside the palace and are watching for the Royal Standard flag to remain, indicating the Queen is in residence. When she is away, the Union Jack is flown.