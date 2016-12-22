Obituary Notice: Eleanor J. Harris

Eleanor J. Harris, 90, of Clearfield died Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016 at Colonial Courtyard of Clearfield.

Mrs. Harris was born Oct. 7, 1926 in Clearfield the daughter of John C. and Chloye I. (Hichock) Eckley.

She was a graduate of the Clearfield Area High School in the class of 1944. Mrs. Harris had worked for Quaker Market and various other businesses in Clearfield.

She was a member of Christ United Methodist Church, and she most recently attended the Clearfield Alliance Church. Mrs. Harris was a former president of the Women’s Aglow of DuBois.

She loved camping, traveling and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Along with her husband, they served as campground hosts at Parker Dam for many years.

She is survived by two sons, Donald Harris and his wife, Sandy of Manheim and John “Jack” Harris and his wife, Connie of Clearfield; five grandchildren, Tracy Campanini (Tony), Stephanie Gordon (Joseph), Heather Clark (Steve), Tyler Harris (Lexi) and Ashley Stargel (Matt); seven great-grandchildren; a brother, John Eckley and his wife, Betty and a sister, Judy Freeland and her husband, Jim, all of Clearfield; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Donald L. Harris, who died July 15, 2006 and to whom she was married June 6, 1946 in Newburg, NY; and a brother, Norman Eckley.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, at the Clearfield Alliance Church with Dr. Duane A. White officiating. Burial will be in Bradford Cemetery.

Friends will be received from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. and from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Monday at the Bennett & Houser Funeral Home Inc. of Clearfield and from 12 p.m. – 1 p.m. Tuesday at the church.

