State Police: Woman Allegedly Performed Sex Acts on Dog

CURWENSVILLE – A Curwensville woman is being accused of having sexual intercourse with a dog, reported state police at Clearfield.

The woman was not identified in a news release issued by state police Monday afternoon.

State police say the woman allegedly performed sexual acts on the dog at 2:24 p.m. Monday at a Windy Hill Road residence, Curwensville.

Charges will be filed against the woman through the office of Magisterial District Judge Richard Ireland, according to state police.