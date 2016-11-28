State Police: Woman Allegedly Performed Sex Acts on Dog

CURWENSVILLE – A Curwensville woman is being accused of having sexual intercourse with a dog, reported state police at Clearfield.
The woman was not identified in a news release issued by state police Monday afternoon.
State police say the woman allegedly performed sexual acts on the dog at 2:24 p.m. Monday at a Windy Hill Road residence, Curwensville.
Charges will be filed against the woman through the office of Magisterial District Judge Richard Ireland, according to state police.
How did they get the exact time?