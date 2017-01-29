Top Stories February Programs Announced at Parker DamPENFIELD – Upcoming programs have been announced for the Parker Dam State Park for the month of February. Saturday, Feb. 4 Learn to …Sunday, January 29, 2017 | A & E, Local News, Top StoriesGANT RELOAD: Week of Jan. 23The GANT weekly reload gives readers a look back upon the most noteworthy stories of their work week. It contains the big headlines, as …Sunday, January 29, 2017 | Local News, Top StoriesLawrence Twp. Police Announce Chief’s Retirement CLEARFIELD – The Lawrence Township Police Department has announced the retirement of Chief Mark Brooks. Friday was Brooks’ last working …Saturday, January 28, 2017 | Local News, Top StoriesClearfield Police Warn of ScamCLEARFIELD – Clearfield Borough police have issued a warning about a scam. Police have received numerous calls about businesses being contacted …Saturday, January 28, 2017 | Crime, Local News, Top Stories Recent Local News February Programs Announced at Parker DamSunday, January 29, 2017Reitz Theater’s 25th Season Opens Bringing a Great Love Story to LifeSunday, January 29, 2017“Pink Game” Raises $19,365 for Cancer CenterSunday, January 29, 2017GANT RELOAD: Week of Jan. 23Sunday, January 29, 2017Girl from Williamsport pushes for rape kit testingSaturday, January 28, 2017This Week’s CircularsSaturday, January 28, 2017 Local Sports Bisons Finish Seventh at Ultimate Warrior; McGonigal Claims Second TitleSunday, January 29, 2017Streaking Bison Sink 15 Three-Pointers in 79-45 VictorySaturday, January 28, 2017Rovers Wear Down Golden Tide, Pull Away to 75-53 WinSaturday, January 28, 2017Early and Costly Turnovers Too Much to Overcome in Lady Bison Loss to TyroneFriday, January 27, 2017Offensive Woes Doom Lady Tide, Lose To Brockway 40-31Friday, January 27, 2017Four Golden Tide Wrestlers Advance at Fred Bell TourneyFriday, January 27, 2017 More Local Sports News >> Crime Clearfield Police Warn of ScamSaturday, January 28, 2017GANT Police BlotterFriday, January 27, 2017Juvenile Taken Into Custody for Alleged “Domestic-Related” Stabbing in Treasure LakeThursday, January 26, 2017Teen Accused of Attempting to Lure Girl for Sex Waives ChargesThursday, January 26, 2017GANT Police BlotterThursday, January 26, 2017GANT Police BlotterWednesday, January 25, 2017 More Crime News >> A&E News February Programs Announced at Parker DamSunday, January 29, 2017Reitz Theater’s 25th Season Opens Bringing a Great Love Story to LifeSunday, January 29, 2017Taylor Swift and Zayn Malik drop ‘I Don’t Want To Live Forever’ music videoFriday, January 27, 2017A gourmet Texas inn reboots the cowboy wayFriday, January 27, 2017WinterFest Activities AnnouncedFriday, January 27, 2017Selena Gomez shares ’13 Reasons Why’ sneak peekFriday, January 27, 2017 More A&E News >> Business News GE’s Jeff Immelt shares employee ‘concern’ over Trump travel banSunday, January 29, 2017Uber pushes back on Trump’s order after #DeleteUber starts trendingSunday, January 29, 2017‘I cannot focus on code’: Tech employees reeling after immigration orderSunday, January 29, 2017Trump’s immigration ban triggers panic at universitiesSunday, January 29, 2017These companies wouldn’t exist if it weren’t for immigrantsSunday, January 29, 2017Airbnb offers free housing to people barred from flights to U.S.Sunday, January 29, 2017 More Business News >> National News How many terror attacks have refugees carried out in the United States? None.Sunday, January 29, 2017Fareed Zakaria: Victims of travel ban the ‘roadkill of Trump’s posturing’Sunday, January 29, 2017A Syrian teen was headed to MIT and then came the banSunday, January 29, 2017Milliband: Travel ban is ISIS ‘propaganda gift’Sunday, January 29, 2017Syrian Christian family, visas in hand, turned back at airportSaturday, January 28, 2017Twitter account retells story of Jewish refugees turned away at US bordersFriday, January 27, 2017 More National News >> Obituaries Obituary Notice: Ruby Lavana SchoeningSunday, January 29, 2017Obituary Notice: Charolette Mae MichaelsSunday, January 29, 2017Obituary Notice: Rebecca G. MaruschakSunday, January 29, 2017Obituary Notice: Amy Rhea LiedlFriday, January 27, 2017Obituary Notice: Betty Grace SabolFriday, January 27, 2017Obituary Notice: Rosemarie (Boldin) JurcevichFriday, January 27, 2017 More Obituaries >> Politics A travel ban that descended into chaos, protests: What we knowSunday, January 29, 2017McCain, Graham lead in GOP criticism of Trump ban, many others stay mumSunday, January 29, 2017Trump defends executive order concerning extreme vettingSunday, January 29, 2017How the Trump administration chose the 7 countries in the immigration executive orderSunday, January 29, 2017The endless wait: A day at Dulles amid hope, despair and lawyersSunday, January 29, 2017Priebus: Green card holders will be allowed into US, case-by-caseSunday, January 29, 2017 More Politic News >> Health “Pink Game” Raises $19,365 for Cancer CenterSunday, January 29, 2017The Medical Minute: Giving Back Through Blood DonationSaturday, January 28, 2017A medical mystery: Cluster of patients struck with rare amnesiaFriday, January 27, 2017McDonald’s best menu picks, by a nutritionistFriday, January 27, 2017First human-pig embryos made, then destroyedThursday, January 26, 2017More white, Native Americans dying early, study saysThursday, January 26, 2017 More Health News >>