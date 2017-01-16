Top Stories

Clearfield County Solid Waste Authority Accepts Donations

CLEARFIELD - The Clearfield County Solid Waste Authority would like to inform the public that it does accept donations, announced Director Jodi …

WPAL Boxing & Fitness Center to Host Open House

DUBOIS - The Western Pennsylvania Police Athletic League is partnering in a local effort to fight back for young people. As a result, it has …

Pennsylvania State Police Community Service Officer to Visit Centers

Trooper Bruce Morris, community services officer of Troop C, Pennsylvania State Police, Ridgway barracks, will be visiting the Clearfield Center for …

CCCTC Announces Joint Operating Committee Board Members

CLEARFIELD - Clearfield County Career & Technology Center’s Joint Operating Committee recently announced its 2017 board …

