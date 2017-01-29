Top Stories

February Programs Announced at Parker Dam

February Programs Announced at Parker Dam

PENFIELD – Upcoming programs have been announced for the Parker Dam State Park for the month of February. Saturday, Feb. 4 Learn to …

| , ,
GANT RELOAD: Week of Jan. 23

GANT RELOAD: Week of Jan. 23

The GANT weekly reload gives readers a look back upon the most noteworthy stories of their work week.  It contains the big headlines, as …

| ,
Lawrence Twp. Police Announce Chief’s Retirement

Lawrence Twp. Police Announce Chief’s Retirement

CLEARFIELD – The Lawrence Township Police Department has announced the retirement of Chief Mark Brooks. Friday was Brooks’ last working …

| ,
Clearfield Police Warn of Scam

Clearfield Police Warn of Scam

CLEARFIELD – Clearfield Borough police have issued a warning about a scam. Police have received numerous calls about businesses being contacted …

| , ,








Top