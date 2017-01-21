Top Stories

Elk Co. Council on the Arts to Hold Annual Fundraising Gala

Elk Co. Council on the Arts to Hold Annual Fundraising Gala

ST. MARYS - The Elk County Council on the Arts (ECCOTA) will hold its annual fundraising gala Feb. 11 at the Red Fern in St. Marys. This …

| , ,
Lawrence Township Police Issue Warrant List

Lawrence Township Police Issue Warrant List

Editor’s Note: GANT has teamed up with local law enforcement agencies throughout Clearfield County to develop a listing of persons for whom …

| , ,
GANT Police Blotter

GANT Police Blotter

State police at Punxsutawney State police received a report about a missing firearm Thursday on Fibber Road in Chest Township. The victim told …

| ,
Clearfield Borough Council Votes Unanimously to Let Residents Answer Question of Consolidation

Clearfield Borough Council Votes Unanimously to Let Residents Answer Question of Consolidation

CLEARFIELD – One vote down, one to go on whether the question of Clearfield Borough and Lawrence Township becoming one municipality should be on …

| , ,








Top