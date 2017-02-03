Top Stories Sheriff’s Office Issues Warrant List Editor’s Note: GANT has teamed up with local law enforcement agencies throughout Clearfield County to develop a listing of persons for whom …Friday, February 3, 2017 | Crime, Local News, Top StoriesGANT Police BlotterState police at Clearfield State police received a report about an incident of burglary that occurred sometime Wednesday or Thursday on the …Friday, February 3, 2017 | Crime, Top StoriesClearfield Grapplers Secure Thrilling Comeback Win; Thousands Raised for Whitehead Foundation PHILIPSBURG -- After an amazing pre-match tribute to Emily Whitehead – and to the foundation in her name, dedicated to saving the lives of …Friday, February 3, 2017 | Local Sports, Top StoriesCentral PA Outdoor & Sports Expo is March 31 – April 2 at New LocationWALLACETON - Magnum Broadcasting and the Magnum Event Center are pleased to announce that the 2017 Central PA Outdoor & Sports Expo will be held …Friday, February 3, 2017 | Features, Local News, Local Sports, Top Stories Recent Local News Sheriff’s Office Issues Warrant ListFriday, February 3, 2017Central PA Outdoor & Sports Expo is March 31 – April 2 at New LocationFriday, February 3, 2017Downtown Clearfield Sportsmen’s Day is March 25Friday, February 3, 2017Pennsylvania Secretary of State Announces Availability of Candidate Petition PacketsFriday, February 3, 2017Domestic Relations Office Issues Warrant ListFriday, February 3, 2017Knights of Columbus Members Raise Funds at Wine FestivalFriday, February 3, 2017 Local Sports Clearfield Grapplers Secure Thrilling Comeback Win; Thousands Raised for Whitehead FoundationFriday, February 3, 2017Bison Wrestlers to Compete at District Duals SaturdayFriday, February 3, 2017Central PA Outdoor & Sports Expo is March 31 – April 2 at New LocationFriday, February 3, 2017Vikings Sail Past Golden Tide 42-33Thursday, February 2, 2017Clearfield Wins 6th Grade Bison Hoops TourneyThursday, February 2, 2017Bison Cagers Overcome Sluggish First Half to Defeat Bald EagleThursday, February 2, 2017 More Local Sports News >> Crime Sheriff’s Office Issues Warrant ListFriday, February 3, 2017GANT Police BlotterFriday, February 3, 2017Domestic Relations Office Issues Warrant ListFriday, February 3, 2017GANT Police BlotterThursday, February 2, 2017DuBois Police Alert Public of Latest ScamThursday, February 2, 2017Suspected Marijuana Dealers Waive HearingsThursday, February 2, 2017 More Crime News >> A&E News Matthew McConaughey: It’s time to embrace TrumpThursday, February 2, 2017CBS, NBC roll out trio of less-than-super new seriesWednesday, February 1, 2017Beyoncé is pregnant with twinsWednesday, February 1, 2017Alan Thicke’s son shares memory of last good-byeWednesday, February 1, 2017Kim and Kanye West get into children’s fashionWednesday, February 1, 2017Stewart hilariously predicts Trump’s next moveWednesday, February 1, 2017 More A&E News >> Business News Trump’s move on Iran could cost jobs at BoeingFriday, February 3, 2017Russian tech exec sues Buzzfeed for publishing unverified Trump dossierFriday, February 3, 2017Trump labor nominee’s company sued rival for implying its burgers came from cow’s anusFriday, February 3, 2017FCC blocks 9 companies from providing low-income internet accessFriday, February 3, 2017These are the women dying to work for the NFLFriday, February 3, 20174th and wrong?: Why announcer’s Super Bowl calls will still be about gut, not dataFriday, February 3, 2017 More Business News >> National News Parents sue Nebraska college over daughter’s suicideFriday, February 3, 2017Trial set for ex-New England Patriot Aaron Hernandez in 2012 killingsFriday, February 3, 2017Neil Gorsuch Fast FactsFriday, February 3, 2017The Libyan refugee who made it into the US before the banFriday, February 3, 2017Explosion at California Cheesecake Factory leaves questionsFriday, February 3, 2017Mexican drug lord ‘El Chapo’ Guzman’s lawyer says jail conditions ‘excessive’Friday, February 3, 2017 More National News >> Obituaries Obituary Notice: Dale G. LumadueFriday, February 3, 2017Obituary Notice: John W. “Cubby” Horton, Jr.Friday, February 3, 2017Obituary Notice: Joan K. “Joanne” JohnsonFriday, February 3, 2017Obituary Notice: Margaret ClarkFriday, February 3, 2017Obituary Notice: Richard Curtis Yingling Jr.Friday, February 3, 2017Obituary Notice: William L. Jones Sr.Friday, February 3, 2017 More Obituaries >> Politics After Trump attack, Lockheed Martin slashes F-35 costFriday, February 3, 2017Utah’s GOP gov posted this photo of a refugee family and welcomed them to the USFriday, February 3, 2017Federal judge temporarily halts Trump travel ban nationwideFriday, February 3, 2017Federal judge temporarily halts Trump travel ban nationwide, AG saysFriday, February 3, 2017Immigration ban leaves children stranded, families splitFriday, February 3, 2017First on CNN: ATF seeking sharp increase of agents in ChicagoFriday, February 3, 2017 More Politic News >> Health How radical tattoos helped her fight breast cancerFriday, February 3, 2017Subway’s best menu picks, by a nutritionistFriday, February 3, 2017Trump travel ban leaves Iranian baby’s heart surgery in limboFriday, February 3, 2017Are ‘food comas’ real or a figment of your digestion?Friday, February 3, 2017Altria recalls smokeless tobacco productsThursday, February 2, 2017‘Santa Clarita Diet’ brings attention to cityThursday, February 2, 2017 More Health News >>