Top Stories

Sheriff’s Office Issues Warrant List

Sheriff’s Office Issues Warrant List

Editor’s Note: GANT has teamed up with local law enforcement agencies throughout Clearfield County to develop a listing of persons for whom …

| , ,
GANT Police Blotter

GANT Police Blotter

State police at Clearfield State police received a report about an incident of burglary that occurred sometime Wednesday or Thursday on the …

| ,
Clearfield Grapplers Secure Thrilling Comeback Win; Thousands Raised for Whitehead Foundation

Clearfield Grapplers Secure Thrilling Comeback Win; Thousands Raised for Whitehead Foundation

PHILIPSBURG -- After an amazing pre-match tribute to Emily Whitehead – and to the foundation in her name, dedicated to saving the lives of …

| ,
Central PA Outdoor & Sports Expo is March 31 – April 2 at New Location

Central PA Outdoor & Sports Expo is March 31 – April 2 at New Location

WALLACETON - Magnum Broadcasting and the Magnum Event Center are pleased to announce that the 2017 Central PA Outdoor & Sports Expo will be held …

| , , ,








Top