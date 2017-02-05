Top Stories

GANT RELOAD: Week of Jan. 30

GANT RELOAD: Week of Jan. 30

The GANT weekly reload gives readers a look back upon the most noteworthy stories of their work week.  It contains the big headlines, as …

| ,
PA 2017 Adult Trout Stocking Schedules Now Available

PA 2017 Adult Trout Stocking Schedules Now Available

HARRISBURG - The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) has announced that the 2017 adult trout stocking schedules are now available online and …

| , ,
PennDOT, Law Enforcement, Local Pizzerias Highlight Super Bowl DUI Message

PennDOT, Law Enforcement, Local Pizzerias Highlight Super Bowl DUI Message

CLEARFIELD – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), Pennsylvania DUI Association, Clearfield County Commissioner, Tony Scotto, …

| ,
Sheriff’s Office Issues Warrant List

Sheriff’s Office Issues Warrant List

Editor’s Note: GANT has teamed up with local law enforcement agencies throughout Clearfield County to develop a listing of persons for whom …

| , ,








Top